A congressman and a senator’s son have jumped into the Senate race to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
A congressman and a senator’s son have jumped into the race for the Utah U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney. Republican U.S. Rep. John Curtis announced his campaign to KSL-TV after initially saying he would not run for Senate. Brent Orrin Hatch also announced his candidacy Tuesday. Hatch is one of six children of the late Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who retired in 2019 and died in 2022. Brent Hatch is a trial lawyer who is treasurer and past director of the conservative Federalist Society legal organization. Romney announced in September he won’t seek re-election, saying younger leaders need to step in.