As Atlantic City adds more security cameras, 2 men are killed in areas already covered by them

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is adding hundreds of security cameras to the 3,000 already keeping an eye on the seaside gambling resort. But authorities won’t say if the existing cameras recorded anything to help solve the deaths of two men on New Year’s Day in apparently unrelated cases. The city announced the $5 million state-financed camera expansion in October. Wiring is being installed but the additional cameras are not yet in place. Police Chief James Sarkos says the existing cameras have helped solve numerous crimes and probably prevented others. The majority of the city will be covered once the project is completed later this year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.