Edmunds recommends the best vehicles for achieving your New Year’s resolutions

Most of us struggle with making those New Year’s resolutions stick. This year, add some fuel — or even electricity — to your personal improvement fire with cars that can help you see your goals through to the end. Whether you want to get fit or get out, Edmunds picks five vehicles to keep you motivated. On our list are the Toyota GR Corolla, Ford Bronco, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Mercedes-Benz GLB.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.