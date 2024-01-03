It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Suicide-prevention barriers at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge have been completed more than a decade after officials greenlighted a project to install stainless-steel mesh nets on both sides of the 1.7-mile bridge. The iconic bridge with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay has long been a destination for people seeking to end their lives, with nearly 2,000 plunging to their deaths since it opened in 1937. City officials approved the project more than a decade ago, and in 2018 work began on the 20-foot-wide nets. But the efforts to complete them were repeatedly delayed.

