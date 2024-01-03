Mexican authorities rescue 31 migrants abducted near the Texas border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have rescued 31 migrants who were abducted by armed men over the weekend near the border with Texas. Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez says that the migrants are now under government protection. He says the rescue operation was carried out by the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office, the army and the national guard. The rescue was confirmed by Interior Secretary Luisa Alcalde. Armed and masked men on Saturday stopped the bus on the highway that connects the border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros. They made all 36 people aboard get off and then took 31 of them away in five vehicles.