Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat

Michigan state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet has announced that she will seek a U.S. House seat in Michigan being left vacant after U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s retirement this year. McDonald Rivet becomes the fifth candidate, and third Democrat, to enter the competitive race. Democrats are hoping to defend the seat in a year in which they need to gain at least five seats to win a majority in the U.S. House. The party will also need to defend a vulnerable mid-Michigan seat left vacant after U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin opted to run for an open U.S. Senate seat this year. McDonald Rivet enters to race just one year into her first four-year term in the Michigan Senate.

