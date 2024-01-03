Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight to make first court appearance

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger is set to make his first federal court appearance. Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted Oct. 18. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Dunn was charged with interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison. The captain had proposed diverting to Colorado if a passenger’s condition worsened. Prosecutors say Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain. Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.