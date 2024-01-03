Police seek shooter after imam is critically wounded outside mosque in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey imam was shot and critically wounded outside a mosque in the state’s largest city early Wednesday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the cleric was shot after 6 a.m. outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark Mosque. There have been no arrests in the shooting. It’s unclear what led to the violence and if the imam was targeted. Police did not immediately release the identity of the victim, who was listed in critical condition at nearby University Hospital. Fragé said the shooting is under investigation and no other information is available. A spokeperson for the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging anyone with information to contact police.

