California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have decided to only charge the father of a 10-year-old boy in connection with the death of a child the boy allegedly shot. The decision on charges in the fatal shooting Saturday outside Sacramento was announced during the father’s court appearance Wednesday. In an email Thursday to The Associated Press, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said it told the court that “based on the facts currently known, the sole criminal liability and responsibility for the child’s death lays exclusively with this Defendant.”

