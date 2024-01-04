Florida man charged with threatening to kill US Rep Eric Swalwell and his children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Florida man threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children in a series of voicemails left at the California Democrat’s Washington office last month. Court records show that 72-year-old Michael Shapiro was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of transmitting a threatening communication. He made his initial appearance in West Palm Beach federal court, where a bond of $250,000 was set. According to a criminal complaint, Shapiro left five voicemail messages at Swalwell’s office D.C. office on Dec. 19. The complaint doesn’t name the member of Congress, but Swalwell confirmed that the messages were left for him in a social media post on Wednesday.

