A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids’ use of social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies has sued Ohio over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps. The law was part of an $86.1 billion state budget bill that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in July. It’s set to take effect Jan. 15. The law requires social media companies to obtain a parent’s permission for children under 16 to sign up for social media and gaming apps. The NetChoice trade group argues that Ohio’s law unconstitutionally impedes free speech and is over broad and vague.

