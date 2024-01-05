Boeing still hasn’t fixed this problem on Max jets, so it’s asking for an exemption to safety rules

DALLAS (AP) — Boeing wants an exemption from federal safety standards for an anti-icing system on its new, smaller version of the 737 Max airliner. Without a permanent fix, pilots of current Max jets are being told to limit use of an anti-icing system in dry but cold weather. Otherwise, inlets around the engines could overheat and break off and possibly strike airplane windows. Some pilots say it’s not safe to depend on always remembering to limit use of the anti-ice system. Boeing said Friday that it is “developing a long-term solution” that would face FAA review.

