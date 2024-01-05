Multiple injuries in tour bus rollover on upstate New York highway

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over on a highway in the southern Adirondacks. The accident occurred Friday just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George. Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were on-site performing rescue operations. A video aired by local news outlets shows a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway. State police say one person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Another hospital says it received 12 passengers who had minor injuries.

