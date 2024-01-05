Nepal bars citizens from going to Russia or Ukraine for work, saying they are recruited as fighters

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government has banned citizens from going to Russia and Ukraine for employment, saying many have been recruited by the Russian army to fight in the conflict there. The country’s Department of Employment issued a notice saying it had reports of Nepalese nationals being recruited in the Russian army being killed and was further investigating the matter. It is believed that at least 10 Nepalis have been killed in the fighting and four more have been captured by the Ukrainians. It is also believed that there are some Nepalese citizens also fighting as hired soldiers on the Ukraine side, but that has not been confirmed by the government.

