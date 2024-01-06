Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry to be inaugurated Sunday, returning state’s highest office to GOP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump and known for his conservative positions on issues such as abortion, is set to be inaugurated on the steps of the state Capitol. The inauguration, originally scheduled for Monday, was pushed up a day early due to weather concerns. However, it is purely ceremonial and Landry will not officially take office until the next day. Landry, who has served as the state’s attorney general for eight years, won the gubernatorial election in October, beating a crowded field of candidates and avoiding a runoff.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.