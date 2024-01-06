Norwegian mass killer attempts to sue the state once more for an alleged breach of human rights

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Anders Behring Breivik, who slayed 77 people in an anti-Islamic bomb and gun rampage in 2011, is trying to sue the Norwegian state for breaching his human rights. Norway’s worst peacetime killer says his solitary confinement since being jailed in 2012 amounts to inhumane treatment under the European Convention of Human Rights. The government rejects his claims. Breivik is being held in a two-story complex with a kitchen, dining room, and a TV room with an Xbox and several armchairs. The trial will be held Monday in the gymnasium in Ringerike prison. Breivik killed eight people in a bomb attack in Oslo in 2011, then killed 69 mostly teenagers at a youth camp.

