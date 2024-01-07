A fire in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh guts more than 1,000 shelters
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire has raced through a crammed refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southern coastal district of Cox’s Bazar. It destroyed more than 1,000 shelters and left thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless. A fire official says the fire broke out around midnight on Saturday at Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya and spread quickly. Firefighters needed more than two hours to get it under control. Fire is common in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, where more than 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar have been sheltered. In March last year, a similar fire left thousands of refugees temporarily homeless.