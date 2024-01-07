South Korea accuses North of firing artillery into sea for 3rd straight day, as Kim sister mocks it

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has accused North Korea of firing artillery shells near their tense sea boundary for a third straight day. South Korea’s accusation Sunday came after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mocked the South’s ability to detect its weapons launches by denying Seoul’s claim on its earlier firings. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff dismissed Kim Yo Jong’s statement as “a comedy-like, vulgar propaganda” meant to undermine the South Korean people’s trust in the military. It says North Korea fired more than more than 90 rounds Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.