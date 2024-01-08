Biden will visit church where Black people were killed to lay out election stakes and perils of hate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Americans to know what he believes is at stake in this year’s presidential election. As part of that effort, the Democratic president is revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what happens when hate is allowed to fester. Biden heads to Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday to speak at Mother Emanuel AME Church. The church was the site of a 2015 racist massacre in which nine Black churchgoers were shot to death during Bible study. Biden’s event comes after a blunt speech by the president on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

