CES 2024 is upon us. Here’s what to expect from this year’s annual show of all-things tech

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES, the Consumer Technology Association’s annual show of all-things tech, is kicking off in Las Vegas this week. The multi-day event, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is set to feature swaths of the industry’s latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care and more — with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look. The Consumer Technology Association bills CES as the world’s largest audited tech event held in-person. Organizers hope to bring in some 130,000 attendees this year. More than 4,000 exhibitors, including over 1,200 startups, are also expected across 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space.

