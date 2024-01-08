Florida prosecutor fighting DeSantis over suspension says he won’t seek re-election

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An elected prosecutor in Florida who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he signed a statement opposing abortion prosecutions says that he won’t seek re-election because he believes the Florida governor would suspend him again if he won the race. Andrew Warren said Monday that, while he won’t seek re-election, he still planned to continue his legal battle challenging his suspension as state attorney in the Tampa area. He says that if he ran again, won and then was suspended again, it would create too much uncertainty for the office. He says he decided to “take one for the team and not run.”

