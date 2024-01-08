Opening statements expected in trial over constitutional challenge to Georgia voting system

ATLANTA (AP) — Election integrity activists argue Georgia’s voting system is vulnerable to attack and has operational issues that amount to an unconstitutional burden on citizens’ fundamental right to vote and to have their votes counted accurately. State election officials insist that they’ve taken appropriate protective measures and that the system is reliable. Opening statements are expected Tuesday as the trial in a long-running legal challenge to the constitutionality of Georgia’s election system begins in federal court in Atlanta. The case stems from a lawsuit originally filed in 2017 by election integrity activists that initially attacked the outdated voting machines used at the time but has been amended to target the machines used since 2020.

