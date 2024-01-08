San Francisco supervisors will take up resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in politically liberal San Francisco will vote on a resolution calling for a sustained cease-fire in Gaza, although its final wording is uncertain. Tuesday’s vote is among dozens of resolutions considered by local U.S. officials despite their irrelevance in international affairs. The draft resolution introduced by Supervisor Dean Preston in December calls for humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages and condemnation of antisemitic and anti-Palestinian rhetoric and attacks. Another supervisor is proposing amendments to more explicitly condemn the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Resolutions have easily passed in other politically liberal cities, but not all.