US fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges is booked into a Utah jail

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges has been booked in a Utah jail. Nicholas Rossi, 36, was extradited from Scotland last week and was booked in Utah’s Davis County Jail on Friday. He is charged with sexually assaulting women in Orem and in South Salt Lake in 2008. He was not identified as a suspect until a decade later due to a backlog of DNA kits at the state crime lab. He will be transferred to Utah County in the coming days to stand trial. His initial court date had not been set as of Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.