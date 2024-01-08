White House infrastructure czar Landrieu leaving job and expected to make case for Biden reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu is leaving his post after two years and is expected to help push publicly for President Joe Biden’s reelection. The Democratic president tasked the former New Orleans mayor with setting up a system to spend more than $1 trillion over the coming years on roads, bridges, sewer systems and other projects tied to the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Landrieu wants to work to help Biden win a second term. Landreiu also plans to work in the private sector promoting clean energy. Landrieu is among the Biden loyalists who could one day aspire to the Oval Office.

