Skip to Content
AP-National

Air Force Two carrying VP Harris diverted to DC-area airport after encountering ‘wind shear’

By
Published 6:32 PM

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.

Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, “Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.”

A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation’s capital. The same person said no one was injured.

Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during takeoff and landing.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content