California faculty at largest US university system could strike after school officials halt talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Faculty at California State University could stage a systemwide strike later this month after school officials ended contract negotiations with a unilateral offer of a 5% pay raise, far below what the union is demanding. Professors, librarians, coaches and other members of the California Faculty Association are seeking higher pay, more manageable workloads and an increase in parental leave. The union represents roughly 29,000 workers across 23 campuses at the largest public university system in the U.S. It wants a 12% pay raise. In offering just 5%, university officials said the union’s salary demands were not financially viable and would have resulted in layoffs and other cuts.

