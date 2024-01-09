Migrant families begin leaving NYC hotels as first eviction notices kick in

NEW YORK (AP) — Migrant families are leaving New York City’s shelter system under an eviction notice imposed by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. The homeless families were limited to 60 days in city housing under an order Adams issued in October to relieve a shelter system overwhelmed by asylum-seekers crossing the southern U.S. border. Some 40 families living at Row NYC began filing out of the midtown Manhattan hotel on Tuesday, with scores more expected to move out over the coming weeks. Nearly 5,000 eviction notices have been sent to migrant families in shelters.

