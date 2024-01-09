New labor rules aim to offer gig workers more security, though some employers won’t likely be happy
By DAVID HAMILTON and ALEXANDRA OLSON
AP Business Writers
The Biden administration has enacted a new labor rule that aims to prevent the misclassification of workers as independent contractors. It’s a step that could bolster both legal protections and compensation for many in the U.S. workforce. The administration proposed the Department of Labor rule 15 months ago. The rule enacted Tuesday replaces a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered the bar for classifying employees as contractors. Such workers neither receive federal minimum-wage protections nor qualify for employee benefits, such as health coverage and paid sick days.