Onetime ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat to release a book, ‘The Art of Diplomacy’
NEW YORK (AP) — Former diplomat and White House aide Stuart E. Eizenstat has a book out this spring on some of the country’s most consequential treaties and other international accords. Rowman & Littlefield will release “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World” on May 24. Eizenstat will recount diplomatic efforts everywhere from Northern Ireland to the Middle East. The 80-year-old Eizenstat has served in six administrations, his roles including chief domestic policy advisor for President Jimmy Carter and U.S. ambassador to the European Union during the Clinton administration.