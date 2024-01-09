OSCE laments Belarus’ refusal to allow its monitors to observe February’s parliamentary vote

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A top trans-Atlantic security and rights watchdog is criticizing Belarus’ refusal to allow the group to observe its parliamentary vote, saying that it defies the country’s international obligations. Belarusian authorities announced Monday that they wouldn’t invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor February’s parliamentary and local elections. Belarus is a member of the OSCE, and the group’s monitors have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades. The election will be the first since the contentious 2020 presidential balloting that triggered an unprecedented wave of mass protests.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.