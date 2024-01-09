Record-breaking cold threatens to complicate Iowa’s leadoff caucuses as snowy weather cancels events

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans will likely confront temperatures dipping below zero degrees Fahrenheit next week when they kick off the 2024 election cycle. The record-breaking forecast could complicate candidates’ hopes of making their own history in the state’s leadoff presidential caucuses. The candidates are publicly expressing optimism that their supporters will show up no matter how bad the weather is. But the snow and cold have already thwarted candidates’ plans to crisscross Iowa and make their final pitches to voters. Donald Trump’s campaign had to cancel events featuring former Iowa caucus winner Mike Huckabee and his daughter, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Vivek Ramaswamy canceled an event Tuesday after criticizing Nikki Haley for calling off an event Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.