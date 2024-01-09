Republican Tate Reeves inaugurated for second term as Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has been inaugurated for his second term. The 49-year-old Republican took the oath of office Tuesday. He is the fourth Mississippi governor to win two consecutive terms. The state lifted its ban on gubernatorial succession in the 1980s. Republicans have held the state’s governorship for the past 20 years. The November general election was unusually competitive in a state where Republicans control all statewide offices and both chambers of the Legislature. Reeves received nearly 51% of the vote to defeat Democrat Brandon Presley with nearly 48%. An independent candidate got just over 1%.

