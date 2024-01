Russia puts exiled tycoon and opposition leader Khodorkovsky on wanted list for war comments

Russian state news agency Tass says Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has put exiled Russian tycoon and opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky on its wanted list. The ministry accuses him of spreading false information about the Russian army. The charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. A criminal case was opened against Khodorkovsky last year regarding comments he made online about payments for Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine. He now lives in London and has frequently criticized the war in Ukraine on his social media accounts.

