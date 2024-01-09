Spain makes face masks mandatory in hospitals and clinics after a spike in respiratory illnesses

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government says face masks will be mandatory in hospitals and healthcare centers starting Wednesday due to a surge in respiratory illnesses. Health Minister Mónica García said late Monday that it was a simple and necessary measure. Spain’s hospitals have come under immense pressure in recent weeks following a spike in cases of flu, COVID-19 and other bronchial problems. García’s ministry decided to impose the measure after failing to reach an agreement with regional health authorities, many of whom argued that mask use should be recommended but not obligatory. Six regions have already introduced the measure and masks have been commonly used on streets and public transport and in health centers in recent months.

