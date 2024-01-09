Tunisian group accuses authorities of mass expulsions of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Migration activists in Tunisia are sounding the alarm about mass expulsions and arbitrary arrests. The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights says it has received numerous reports of deportations and expulsions to Libya and Algeria as well as mass arrests near Sfax, Tunisia’s second largest city. Tunisia faces increased scrutiny over how it deals with migrants. Its president last year faced allegations of racism after calling the presence of sub-Saharan African migrants part of a “criminal plan to change the demographic makeup of the country.” Tunisian authorities receive financial assistance from Europe to help police borders.

