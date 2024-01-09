US and Chinese military officers resume talks as agreed by Biden and Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Chinese military officers have resumed talks that were frozen after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022. It’s a development U.S. officials have said is key to keeping the growing competition between the two great powers from turning into direct conflict. The agreement to resume the military talks was reached between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November. China’s Maj. Gen. Song Yanchao is in Washington this week on a low-profile visit for two days of talks with his military counterparts.

