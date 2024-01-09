Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers’ shopping experiences

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Walmart has unveiled plans to dive further into the world of artificial intelligence — and drones — to improve its customers’ shopping experiences. In a Tuesday keynote at trade show CES in Las Vegas, the nation’s largest retailer announced that it would be expanding its drone delivery to 1.8 million additional households in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area later this year. Walmart leaders also announced a generative AI-powered search experience for iOS customers.

