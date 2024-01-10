3-day union strike brings train traffic to a near standstill across Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers has started a nearly three-day strike in a rancorous dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator over working hours and pay. Train travel across the country and in many cities came to a near standstill early Wednesday, with commuters and other travelers struggling to find alternatives involving long-distance buses, car travel or flights. State-owned Deutsche Bahn said only around 20% of its long-distance trains were running. The GDL union’s strike on cargo trains began Tuesday evening. It lasts until Friday at 6 p.m. The central issue is the union’s call for shift workers’ hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay reduction.

