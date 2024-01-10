A Hong Kong man is jailed 3 months for sedition for wearing a T-shirt with a protest slogan

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to three months in prison on sedition charges for wearing a T-shirt with a slogan printed on it. The 26-year-old Chu Kai-pong pleaded guilty to two counts of sedition for the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” that was printed on his T-shirt. It refers to a battle cry of 2019 pro-democracy protests that were crushed by authorities launching a crackdown on dissent. Chu also was in possession of flags that bore similar slogans. The protest slogans was outlawed in 2020 by the Hong Kong government. Hundreds of activists have been arrested since the central government in Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong.

