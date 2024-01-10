Guyana turns to US to help boost its military as territorial dispute with Venezuela deepens
By BERT WILKINSON
Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana says it is seeking help from the U.S. to improve its defense capabilities amid fears that neighboring Venezuela might one day seize a disputed region in western Guyana that is rich in minerals and oil. The announcement follows two days of talks among top Guyanese officials and Daniel P. Erikson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere who traveled to the South American country to discuss defense and security partnerships. The talks ended late Tuesday with Erikson saying the U.S. would help Guyana create a more organized and better equipped military in coming months. He did not provide further details.