Regulators are set to decide whether to OK a new bitcoin fund. Here’s what investors need to know
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are soon expected to decide whether to approve the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a development that could thrust the once niche and nerdy corner of the internet even further into the financial mainstream. The regulatory greenlight has been anticipated for several months and the price of bitcoin has jumped about 70% since October. A spot bitcoin ETF could open the door to many new investors who don’t want to take extra steps like having to learn what a cold wallet is or having to open an account at a crypto trading platform that come with buying actual bitcoin.