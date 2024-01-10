Skip to Content
South Carolina Republicans back trans youth health care ban despite pushback from parents, doctors

By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill banning transgender medical care for minors is heading to the South Carolina House floor. Republicans are moving the ban in the first days of the 2024 legislation session. The proposal bars health professionals from performing gender transition surgery, prescribing puberty-blocking drugs or overseeing hormone therapy for anyone under 18 years old. Despite comments from conservative groups that the “experimental procedures” are dangerous, major medical groups endorse transgender youth care as safe when administered properly. South Carolina pediatricians stress that minors in the state do not receive gender transition surgeries. They say the other forms of care are lifesaving for young people who might otherwise turn to self-harm.

