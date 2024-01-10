Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos targeted for recall for not supporting Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Backers of former President Donald Trump have filed a petition seeking to recall Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office. The petition filed Wednesday cites Vos’s opposition to Trump and his not moving forward with impeaching the state’s top elections official. The effort faces a high bar for success but it points to continued anger among Trump’s most ardent supporters in battleground Wisconsin over his loss in the 2020 election and how Vos responded to it. Those behind the effort have until March 11 to submit 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’s southeast Assembly district to force the recall election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.