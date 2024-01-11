Former France basketball player forced to abandon Paris 2024 role following controversial Gaza post

PARIS (AP) — A former France basketball player serving as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to quit her role because of a controversy linked to a social media post related to the situation in Gaza. Following an urgent meeting of the Paris 2024’s board and general assembly, Emilie Gomis submitted her resignation, Paris Olympics organizers said. Days after the attacks perpetrated by Hamas in Israel on October 7, Gomis briefly published a message on her Instagram account showing maps of France from 1947, 1967 and 2023. The tricolor flag covering French territory was gradually replaced by the Israeli flag, with this question: “What would you do in this situation?”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.