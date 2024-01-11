Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan steps down from No Labels’ board in a possible sign of a 2024 bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan stepped down last month from the leadership of the third-party movement No Labels. Hogan’s move could signal that one of the Republican Party’s most prominent Donald Trump critics is preparing to run for president. Hogan did not address his own future in a letter to No Labels President and CEO Nancy Jacobson announcing his resignation as co-chair. But he offered no criticism of No Labels, its plans or leadership. He declined to comment and pointed to the letter, which was dated Dec. 15 and obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

