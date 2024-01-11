Germany’s Scholz condemns alleged plot by far-right groups to deport millions if they take power

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply condemned alleged plans by members of far-right groups who supposedly met recently at a mansion outside Berlin to devise a plot to deport millions of immigrants, even those with German citizenship, if the groups take power. Scholz said Thursday that Germany will not allow anyone living in the country to be judged based on whether they have foreign roots. The alleged plan, which was published in an article by the investigative journalists’ group Correctiv on Wednesday, has led to an uproar in the country because it echoes the Nazis’ ideology of deporting all people who are not ethnically German that eventually led to the Holocaust.

