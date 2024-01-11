Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind last week’s IS twin suicide attack that killed dozens

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry has identified a top suspect, described as ringleader and bomb-maker, in the twin suicide bombings last week claimed by the Islamic State group. Thursday’s announcement came as state media said the death toll from the Jan. 3 attack rose to at least 94. reported. The bombers targeted the commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The state news agency, citing the intelligence ministry, said the main suspect who planned the bombing was a Tajik national known by his alias Abdollah Tajiki. He had entered the country in mid-December by crossing Iran’s southeast border, and left two days before the attack, after making the bombs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.