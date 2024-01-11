Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government agency in Jamaica says it is investigating four fatal shootings by police officers in the span of 24 hours, including that of a 14-year-old boy. The Independent Commission of Investigations says police killed three people on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. Authorities allege all four victims opened fire on the officers being investigated for the shootings. The commission said Wednesday that police have killed a total of six people and wounded two others so far this year. Security forces on Jamaica have long been accused of unlawful killings and using excessive force, with fatal shootings increasing since 2019.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.