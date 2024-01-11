Migrants’ rights group criticizes Cyprus authorities for not condemning bomb attack on its offices

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A migrants’ rights organization has criticized authorities in Cyprus for failing to speak out against an explosion that damaged its offices following threats against it by what it calls far-right and extremist groups. The Movement for Equality, Support, Anti-Racism nongovernmental organization says a makeshift explosive device detonated before dawn Jan. 5 just outside its office, causing extensive damage. A police spokesman told The Associated Press that police don’t necessarily issue statements on all incidents or criminal acts. Cyprus in recent years has seen a huge increase in migrant arrivals. That has raised tensions in some communities on the east Mediterranean island nation.

